Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

