Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $754.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.27. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.

Get Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.