Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 2,565 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $250.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $253.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.