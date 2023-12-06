Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $211.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

