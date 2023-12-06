Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Trimmed by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,789 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. 393,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

