Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 88,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,409 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,104. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.86.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

