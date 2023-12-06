Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $692.48. 176,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,673. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $695.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.43.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

