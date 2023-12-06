Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $549.91. 47,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $559.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $520.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

