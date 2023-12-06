Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 309,735 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,538,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309,735 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $886,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 40.0% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after buying an additional 244,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.46. 579,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

