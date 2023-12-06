W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.18. 184,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

