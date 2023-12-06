W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,315,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,347,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

