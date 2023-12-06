Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,779,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,070,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 21.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,291,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,090. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

