W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 249 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $209.25. The company had a trading volume of 547,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.52 and a 200-day moving average of $213.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

