iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 379.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.