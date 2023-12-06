State Street Corp Has $7.56 Billion Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.34% of Oracle worth $7,563,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

