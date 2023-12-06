Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,693,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,038. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

