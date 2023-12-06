State Street Corp Acquires 2,482,492 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.00% of Walt Disney worth $6,530,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% during the second quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 57,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. 2,074,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,149,217. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

