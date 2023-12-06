State Street Corp Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.69% of Salesforce worth $9,644,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,654,000. Trybe Capital Management LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP now owns 68,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 83,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $207,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 894,824 shares of company stock worth $199,393,417. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $252.38. 903,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $244.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

