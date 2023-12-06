S&T Bank PA Has $11.04 Million Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares during the period. Wabash National makes up 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.92% of Wabash National worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wabash National by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 86.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.10.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

