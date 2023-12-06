S&T Bank PA Sells 9,723 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.2 %

F traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 9,224,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,402,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.