S&T Bank PA Sells 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,883. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,907.38 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,007.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,934.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

