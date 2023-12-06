Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Bought by Artia Global Partners LP

Artia Global Partners LP grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 460.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares during the period. Viking Therapeutics accounts for about 2.1% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Artia Global Partners LP owned about 0.38% of Viking Therapeutics worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,343. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

