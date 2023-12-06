NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

