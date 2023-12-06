S&T Bank PA Sells 390 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. 4,270,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,013,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

