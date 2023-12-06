MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,274 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $36,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

