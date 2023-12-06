MML Investors Services LLC Has $30.52 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $30,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average is $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

