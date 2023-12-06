West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ED opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

