MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

