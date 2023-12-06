Petix & Botte Co Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. 12,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,089. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

