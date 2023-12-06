Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 298,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

