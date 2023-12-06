SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

GLD traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.85. 1,228,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,189. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

