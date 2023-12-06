Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 188,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,054. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

