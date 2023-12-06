Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 1,717 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 163,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,202. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

