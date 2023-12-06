iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,565,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

