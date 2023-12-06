Bellevue Group AG Purchases 14,000 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. 503,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.