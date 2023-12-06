UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $309.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.35 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

