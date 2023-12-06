UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 281,135 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,484,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.81.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,424,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,424,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,500 shares of company stock worth $58,286,881. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

