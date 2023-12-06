Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,223 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,828.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $193.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

