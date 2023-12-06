First Foundation Advisors Acquires 643 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.