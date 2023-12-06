1,000,000 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Bought by Stone House Capital Management LLC

Stone House Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Stone House Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

ILPT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 114,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,737. The firm has a market cap of $263.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

