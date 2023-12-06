Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

