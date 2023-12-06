FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $266.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average is $250.25. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

