Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Cut by American Trust

American Trust decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 52,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 72,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

