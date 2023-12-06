Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 135.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 41,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $535.54 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $542.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,233. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.