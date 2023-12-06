Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

AES stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

