Aristotle Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,458 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 869,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Credicorp worth $122,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Credicorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,515,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,945 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.

Credicorp stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.29. 111,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,338. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

