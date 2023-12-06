Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Boosted by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,953 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,391,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279,490. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

