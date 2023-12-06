Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $103.17. 624,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.