Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Position Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

NYSE:RRC traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

