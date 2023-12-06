W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.69.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

